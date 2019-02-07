LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dwayne Johnson Says He was Academy's First Choice to Host Oscars 2019

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dwayne Johnson Says He was Academy's First Choice to Host Oscars 2019
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Actor Dwayne Johnson says he was approached to host the Oscars this year, but his shooting schedule of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle interfered with the plan.

In response to a fan on Twitter, the actor explained that he was the Academy's first choice to host the show this year, but due to filming commitments for his upcoming Jumanji sequel, he was unable to follow through with the gig, reports variety.com.

"Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road," he wrote.

The Oscars will presumably rely more heavily on presenters this year as the show is without a host for the first time in 30 years. This comes after the Academy's pick—Kevin Hart—became embroiled in a controversy due to past homophobic tweets.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24 here and will air in India on Star Movies.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram