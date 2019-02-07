English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dwayne Johnson Says He was Academy's First Choice to Host Oscars 2019
The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Actor Dwayne Johnson says he was approached to host the Oscars this year, but his shooting schedule of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle interfered with the plan.
In response to a fan on Twitter, the actor explained that he was the Academy's first choice to host the show this year, but due to filming commitments for his upcoming Jumanji sequel, he was unable to follow through with the gig, reports variety.com.
"Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road," he wrote.
The Oscars will presumably rely more heavily on presenters this year as the show is without a host for the first time in 30 years. This comes after the Academy's pick—Kevin Hart—became embroiled in a controversy due to past homophobic tweets.
The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24 here and will air in India on Star Movies.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In response to a fan on Twitter, the actor explained that he was the Academy's first choice to host the show this year, but due to filming commitments for his upcoming Jumanji sequel, he was unable to follow through with the gig, reports variety.com.
"Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road," he wrote.
The Oscars will presumably rely more heavily on presenters this year as the show is without a host for the first time in 30 years. This comes after the Academy's pick—Kevin Hart—became embroiled in a controversy due to past homophobic tweets.
The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24 here and will air in India on Star Movies.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
- Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
- Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results