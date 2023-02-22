Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson is known as one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. Someone who carries a larger-than-life persona both on and off-screen. Yet in a recent Instagram post, the former wrestler and now megastar showed a more playful and humble side. Sharing a true story from his childhood, Dwayne Johnson gave fans a glimpse into what lies behind the persona they are so used to seeing.

In the post, the WWE legend reminisced how as a child, he promised himself that if anyone ever asked him for an autograph, he would always make sure it was legible. The actor admitted that his dedication to legibility may seem “super nerdy" to others. Yet that was not the case for him. He remarked that his signature is an extension of his handshake and that it means something.

Known for his tough-guy avatar and alpha-male roles, Dwayne Johnson broke away from this stereotype with his post. He was seen signing a flag of one of his fans at the XFL League. His attention to detail and commitment to his signature goes on to show that he's not afraid to have his own quirky, endearing traits. His fans, affectionately known as the Roughneck Nation, would surely love to see this more lighthearted side of the actor.

As one of the world's biggest stars, Dwayne Johnson is often admired for his physical prowess and on-screen presence. Yet with this Instagram post, he revealed that even the biggest stars out there can have their own silly, personal quirks. Something that makes them all the more lovable.

More than his signature, the Rock has also shown his dedication to the American Football league. XFL. Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson has the co-ownership of the XFL. The XFL, which stands for Xtreme Football League, is a professional American football league that was created in 2001 and relaunched in 2020. In August 2020, Johnson, along with his business partner Dany Garcia and investment firm RedBird Capital and purchased the XFL for $15 million. This purchase was more than just a business venture for the Hollywood megastar. He has always been a huge football fan and played college football at the University of Miami.

Since its acquisition, Dwayne Johnson has shown his dedication with his plans for the league's return. It came to fruition when XFL returned for the season on February 18.

