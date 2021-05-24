Dwayne Johnson Shares Sneak Peek Into Black Adam's Character From the Sets

Fans have seen Dwayne Johnson play many roles, however, he has not played a superhero yet. But that will soon change as the actor enters the DC Universe playing, Black Adam. The news has certainly left many excited and it seems Dwayne is playing along.

During the weekend, the 49-year-old actor shared an exciting update with his fans via his social media handle. The former WWE star wrestler posted a picture from the sets of Black Adam where a silhouette of his character was captured. The actor’s character was seen in a black hooded costume, intensifying the anticipation of fans.

In the caption of his Instagram post, the actor also shared a brief description of Black Adam and wrote that those familiar with the comic book mythology are aware of where the superhero’s pain comes from. Black Adam is all about rage, after facing some of the most hurtful incidents in his life. The DC Comic character’s family was killed, and his people brutally enslaved. Dwayne further mentioned that Black Adam is not a superhero, but rather a champion of the poor and beaten down, and of the people at large.

Further talking about the man in black, Dwayne said that he wished to give his 239million followers on Instagram a little update from the sets. The actor said that he is very ‘pleased’ with how the movie is coming out. Dwayne is quite sure that the upcoming movie, with all its mythology, ethics, and actions, will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains and antiheroes.

According to the DC Comics storyline, Black Adam was enslaved for 5,000 years in the land of Kahndaq until he was freed and empowered by ancient wizard Djimon Hounsou. The same wizard is known to endow teen Billy Batson with the magical ability to transform into an adult-sized superhero in Shazam!

