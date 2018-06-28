English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dwayne Johnson Starrer Jumanji Sequel to Release in 2019
The sequel to smash-hit film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will release on December 13, 2019.
(Photo: Reuters)
The news was shared by Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars of the revived Jumanji franchise, on his Instagram account.
"Officially planting our Jumanji flag. On December 13th, 2019 - the game is not over. I hold Jumanji very close to my heart and I'm beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut (USD 1 billion plus) it became. Can't wait for you to see what our new adventure and new characters have in store as Christmas comes early."
"And once again, I get to slap Kevin Hart's lips into next week. The world is happy. #FearTheDrums #TheGameIsNotOver #Jumanji December 13th, 2019," Johnson wrote.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a sequel to Robin Williams' 1995 Jumanji, was released in December last year and raked in USD 960 million at the global office.
Apart from Johnson, the Jake Kasdan-directed film also featured Jack Black, Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.
