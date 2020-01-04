Take the pledge to vote

Dwayne Johnson Starts Training for Black Adam

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed that 'Black Adam' will begin shooting in the summer of 2020. The images shared from his training session look really impressive.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Dwayne Johnson Starts Training for Black Adam
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has started training for his starring role in Black Adam. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi.

Johnson, who has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his training session.

In the caption, he wrote, "New era. Shooting starts this summer".

New era. #dcuniverse #blackadam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz 📸 Shooting starts this summer

Dwayne Johnson was revealed to be signed on to play the character of Black Adam back in September 2014. Since then the idea underwent many changes. Around 2017 it was revealed that he would be appearing as the antagonistic character in a Shazam! film.

This was however changed later to Shazam! and Black Adam being separate films. While Johnson did not appear in the Zachary Levi starrer, he served as the film's producer as served as the holographic projection of Black Adam in a single scene.

The Black Adam standalone film received a green light on November 14 when Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to announce its confirmation. In a lengthy post expressing his excitement for the character and the role, Johnson confirmed the film's release date as December 22, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

