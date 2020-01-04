Dwayne Johnson Starts Training for Black Adam

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has started training for his starring role in Black Adam. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi.

Johnson, who has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his training session.

In the caption, he wrote, "New era. Shooting starts this summer".

Dwayne Johnson was revealed to be signed on to play the character of Black Adam back in September 2014. Since then the idea underwent many changes. Around 2017 it was revealed that he would be appearing as the antagonistic character in a Shazam! film.

This was however changed later to Shazam! and Black Adam being separate films. While Johnson did not appear in the Zachary Levi starrer, he served as the film's producer as served as the holographic projection of Black Adam in a single scene.

The Black Adam standalone film received a green light on November 14 when Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to announce its confirmation. In a lengthy post expressing his excitement for the character and the role, Johnson confirmed the film's release date as December 22, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

