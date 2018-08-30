English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dwayne Johnson to Play Kamehameha, First Hawaiian King, in New Epic Film
Titled The King, the Warner Bros.' epic has also secured Robert Zemeckis to direct, from a script by Braveheart writer Randall Wallace.
2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and other projects. (Image: Reuters)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed on to star as Kamehameha - the founder and first king of Hawaii - in a new film based on the ruler.
Described as a "sweeping historical epic based on the true life story of Kamehameha, who fulfilled the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth", the film will trace the king's journey and how he united the warring islands to rule the kingdom of Hawaii.
Johnson will also produce via his Seven Bucks Productions, along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, with FlynnPictureCo's Beau Flynn, Zemeckis and Wallace to also produce (via The Hollywood Reporter).
