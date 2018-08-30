GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dwayne Johnson to Play Kamehameha, First Hawaiian King, in New Epic Film

Titled The King, the Warner Bros.' epic has also secured Robert Zemeckis to direct, from a script by Braveheart writer Randall Wallace.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 30, 2018, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dwayne Johnson to Play Kamehameha, First Hawaiian King, in New Epic Film
2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and other projects. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed on to star as Kamehameha - the founder and first king of Hawaii - in a new film based on the ruler.

Titled The King, the Warner Bros.' epic has also secured Robert Zemeckis to direct, from a script by Braveheart writer Randall Wallace.

Described as a "sweeping historical epic based on the true life story of Kamehameha, who fulfilled the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth", the film will trace the king's journey and how he united the warring islands to rule the kingdom of Hawaii.

Johnson will also produce via his Seven Bucks Productions, along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, with FlynnPictureCo's Beau Flynn, Zemeckis and Wallace to also produce (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...