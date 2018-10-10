English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dwayne Johnson to Star in Netflix's John Henry and the Statesmen
Dwayne Johnson is partnering with Netflix for the film 'John Henry and The Statesmen'.
(Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Dwayne Johnson is partnering with Netflix for the film John Henry and The Statesmen.
In a press release, the streaming giant said it secured the rights to an original pitch from writer Tom Wheeler, who developed it with Hiram Garcia, president of the production at Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions.
The project marks a reunion between the actor and director Jake Kasdan, who earlier worked on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Johnson, who will also produce the film, will play John Henry. He will lead an ensemble cast of the most popular figures from folklore and legend from all around the world.
"Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way.
"These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography," Johnson said.
Kasdan will also produce alongside Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn.
Melvin Mar, Wendy Jacobson, and Wheeler will executive produce the project.
In a press release, the streaming giant said it secured the rights to an original pitch from writer Tom Wheeler, who developed it with Hiram Garcia, president of the production at Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions.
The project marks a reunion between the actor and director Jake Kasdan, who earlier worked on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Johnson, who will also produce the film, will play John Henry. He will lead an ensemble cast of the most popular figures from folklore and legend from all around the world.
"Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way.
"These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography," Johnson said.
Kasdan will also produce alongside Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn.
Melvin Mar, Wendy Jacobson, and Wheeler will executive produce the project.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Sandhya Mridul Alleges Sexual Harassment by Alok Nath, Says He Came to 'Grab Her' After Getting Drunk
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
- Actor Rohit Roy Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'That's Not Me At All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...