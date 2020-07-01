Dwayne Johnson Tops Instagram Rich List with Rs 7.66 Cr Earnings Per Post, Here're Top 10 Celebs

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has emerged as the highest paid celebrity on Instagram. He has topped the list for the first time and knocked Kylie Jenner off number one position with USD 1.015 million (Rs 7.66 crore) earnings for one post on the photo-video app. Kylie came in second on the list with USD 986,000 (Rs 7.44 crore) per post. The Rock boasts of a whopping 187 followers on Instagram while Kylie has in the upwards of 182 million followers.

The third position on the Instagram rich list was help by Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts of 225 million followers on the app and charges USD 889,000 (Rs 6.71 crore) per post.

Number fourth spot on the list of highest paid Instagram celebs was claimed by Kim Kardashian, followed by Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Neymar.

Interestingly, most spots in the top 10 list of highest paid Insta celebs are occupied by singers and musicians, who occupy five slots.

