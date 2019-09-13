Take the pledge to vote

Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel Remember Paul Walker on Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Paul Walker's 46th birth anniversary, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel wrote heartwarming notes for the late actor on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel Remember Paul Walker on Birth Anniversary
Image of Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, courtesy of Instagram
On the occasion of what could have been his 46th birthday, actor Paul Walker was remembered by his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson, who wrote a heartwarming note for the former on Instagram.

Johnson shared an old image of himself alongside Walker from a red carpet event and remembered the late actor. Accompanying the image, Johnson wrote, "I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers."

He added, "And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw."

Check out his message for late Paul Walker here:

In another instance, Vin Diesel also wrote a loving message for Walker on Instagram.

Check out Diesel's post here:

So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound... normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.

