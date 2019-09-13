Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel Remember Paul Walker on Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of what could have been his 46th birthday, actor Paul Walker was remembered by his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson, who wrote a heartwarming note for the former on Instagram.

Johnson shared an old image of himself alongside Walker from a red carpet event and remembered the late actor. Accompanying the image, Johnson wrote, "I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers."

He added, "And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw."

Check out his message for late Paul Walker here:

In another instance, Vin Diesel also wrote a loving message for Walker on Instagram.

Check out Diesel's post here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.