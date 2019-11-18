Take the pledge to vote

Dwayne Johnson Wishes Jumanji Co-Star Danny DeVito With a Heartfelt Post

Dwayne Johnson, who will be next seen in Jumanji The Next Level, wished his co-actor Danny DeVito on his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

November 18, 2019
Actor Danny DeVito is the most recent addition to Jumanji: The Next Level and on his birthday, his co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wished him with a heartfelt Instagram post. In the picture posted by the Hobbs and Shaw actor, the two co-stars can be seen walking in a corridor together.

Along with the adorable picture, Johnson wished DeVito, saying that he was very grateful for the bond that was created between the two due to the film. "Happy Birthday, my friend.

And you’re absolutely 100% right - life is a gift and sometimes we forget that. Cheers to the gift of life," he captioned the picture.

Jumanji: The Next Level Level is the sequel to the 2017 film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Danny Glover, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito in the cast. The film is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

