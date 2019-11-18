Dwayne Johnson Wishes Jumanji Co-Star Danny DeVito With a Heartfelt Post
Dwayne Johnson, who will be next seen in Jumanji The Next Level, wished his co-actor Danny DeVito on his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Actor Danny DeVito is the most recent addition to Jumanji: The Next Level and on his birthday, his co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wished him with a heartfelt Instagram post. In the picture posted by the Hobbs and Shaw actor, the two co-stars can be seen walking in a corridor together.
Along with the adorable picture, Johnson wished DeVito, saying that he was very grateful for the bond that was created between the two due to the film. "Happy Birthday, my friend.
And you’re absolutely 100% right - life is a gift and sometimes we forget that. Cheers to the gift of life," he captioned the picture.
View this post on Instagram
Twinning and Winning. Happy Birthday to the real star of our upcoming #JumanjiTheNextLevel, the one and only, Danny DeVito. This role required me to be deep inside you. Excuse me, that came out horribly wrong ♂️ This role, required me to EMBODY you and eventually became one of the BEST TIMES I’ve ever had playing a character in my career. But the best part of it all, has become our unlikely, yet beautiful bond we’ve formed. @kevinhart4real who? Exactly. Happy Birthday, my friend. And you’re absolutely 100% right - life is a gift and sometimes we forget that. Cheers to the gift of life #HappyBirthdayDannyDeVito @hhgarcia41
Jumanji: The Next Level Level is the sequel to the 2017 film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Danny Glover, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito in the cast. The film is slated to release on December 13, 2019.
