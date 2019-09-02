Dwayne Johnson Wishes Kevin Hart Speedy Recovery After Car Crash

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

In response to the news of Hart's accident, his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Dwayne Johnson shared a still with him on Instagram and wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."

Apart from the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, Hart and Johnson have worked in various films like Central Intelligence (2016), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and the recently released Hobbs & Shaw.

About Hart's accident, reports say Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain. The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway. The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

(With inputs from AP News)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.