Dwayne Johnson Wishes Kevin Hart Speedy Recovery After Car Crash
Kevin Hart suffered a car accident on Sunday night. Dwayne Johnson has wished his 'Jumanji' co-star a speedy recovery.
Image of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, courtesy of Instagram
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
In response to the news of Hart's accident, his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Dwayne Johnson shared a still with him on Instagram and wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."
Apart from the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, Hart and Johnson have worked in various films like Central Intelligence (2016), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and the recently released Hobbs & Shaw.
About Hart's accident, reports say Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.
Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain. The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway. The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.
The crash was first reported by TMZ.
(With inputs from AP News)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Haydon Shows Off Baby Bump in This Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, See Pic
- Your Paytm, Amazon Pay And PhonePe Wallet Will Work as Usual, till February 2020
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved