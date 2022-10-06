Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam All Set To Release A Day Early In India

Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam is all set to hit Indian theaters a day before the scheduled time. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share an update on the film. In his tweet, he stated that Black Adam – which also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Jennifer Holland, and several more – will release in India in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The highly anticipated film is all set to be released on Thursday, 20th October.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Taran Adarsh shared a photo of the film’s poster along with the tweet. Several netizens reacted positively to the news as a lot of DC comics fans are highly anticipating the release of the movie in India. One Twitter user wrote: “Post credit scene will be spoiled before then. Superman showing up or nah?” along with a GIF of Superman while another user wrote: “This is great.” A third user wrote: “Wait(ing) for Superman Cameo!” along with a few fingers-crossed emojis. There have been reports that Henry Cavill will appear in a cameo role in Black Adam.

Black Adam’s star-studded cast has caused quite a buzz amongst Indian audiences. Based on DC comics, the film boasts of a stellar cast full of popular actors among the Gen-Z such as Noah Centineo, who found prominence after his roles in the Netflix blockbuster To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

According to IMDB, Black Adam is an approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes long movie that is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Adam Sztykiel is the writer for the film along with screenplay writers such as Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, and more. The premise of the movie sounds incredibly interesting as the plot is based nearly 5,000 years after Black Adam played by Johnson – got the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here