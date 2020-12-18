Dwayne Johnson's Family Celebrations for His Daughter's 5th Birthday is Melting Hearts, Watch Video

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's little girl Jasmine has turned five years old and she rang in her birthday celebrations at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video posted on social media from the time, we can see The Rock and his family singing happy birthday song for the girl. Apart from the doting father, the family video also features Jasmine's mother Lauren Hashian, grandmother Ata Johnson, who plays ukelele, and younger sister Tiana.

The Rock captioned the social media post for Jasmine as, "Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil’ tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul. Like all of you families around the world, we’ve had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family. In the end, that’s really all that matters. Shout to Mama Rock @atajohnson for keeping the ukulele rhythm and Wifey Mama @laurenhashianofficial for always coming in with that sweet harmony. And Big Daddy had to swoop in with the biggest papa bear birthday smooch. Ever to my pride and joy. Happy Birthday, Jazzy! One day many years from now, you’ll see what I see. The gift that you are (sic)."

Back in September, The Rock had revealed that he, his wife and both their daughters had tested positive for coronavirus , but were fortunately recovering and no longer contagious.