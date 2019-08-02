Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious Spin-off Hobbs and Shaw Leaked on YouTube

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba in lead roles, 'Hobbs and Shaw' released in cinemas on Friday, August 2.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious Spin-off Hobbs and Shaw Leaked on YouTube
Image: Hobbs and Shaw/Twitter
A big jolt came to the makers of Hobbs and Shaw in the form of the film being leaked on YouTube hours before it was supposed to release worldwide on August 2. A YouTube channel uploaded the film on the platform and it runs for a duration of two hours and two minutes in English. At the time of publishing this story, the leaked film still appears on YouTube and has not been taken down by the hosts. The footage is grainy, with website's watermark on it throughout the run time.

See stills from the film uploaded on YouTube here:

Hobbs and shaw 1

hobbs and shaw 2

Hobbs and shaw 3

hobbs and shaw 4

Hobbs and shaw 5

Hobbs and Shaw is the spin off film of The Fast and The Furious franchise and has Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Idris Elba and Jason Statham in lead roles. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren and Roman Reigns in pivotal roles.

Earlier, both Hollywood and Bollywood films have fallen prey to online piracy. TamilRockers website, which is famous for uploading high quality, pirated version of latest films had leaked films like Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Kalank, Super 30 and others within hours of theatrical release.

In his review of Hobbs and Shaw, News18's Rohit Vats wrote, "It delivers more than what it promises. It’s a solid adrenaline-pumping film with an unwavering focus."

Follow @News18Movies for more

