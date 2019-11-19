Dwayne Johnson's Sweet Shout-out to Sick 3-year-old Kid, Watch Video

Dwayne Johnson maybe ‘the Rock’ by exterior, but the 47-year-old surely has a soft and sweet heart. The actor often sends love and wishes to his fans, especially when they are in need.

Now, on Instagram, he has shared a video clip of himself singing “You’re Welcome” from the film Moana and dedicated it to a little boy named Hyrum Harris, who is suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“This message is for a little boy out there, he’s 3 years old, and this little boy is one of the coolest little boys around, and he’s certainly one of the strongest because he is a fighter,” Johnson says in the video. “Right now, this little boy is in the fight of his life.”

The Jumanji actor goes on to speak directly to the boy. He says, “I heard that you love a movie called Moana, which is crazy, because I love that movie too."

He further added “And I also heard that you watch Moana almost 10 times a day because the character you love, Maui, gives you strength." Johnson had lent his voice to the character Maui in the film.

"According to Hyrum's mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG," Johnson wrote in the caption of the post.

He went to say, "Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I'm a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui."

Soon, Johnson posted another message with a response from little Hyrum. Hyrum has a heart melting wide smile on his face on receiving the video message from his favourite Maui himself. Johnson wrote in the caption, “Look at this lil’ boy, Hyrum’s face. That’s some joy real right there.”

Just pass me a tissue someone!

