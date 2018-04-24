English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates Birth Of New Daughter, See Pic
Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock took to social media to share the happy news with the world.
(Photo: Reuters)
Dwayne Johnson has welcomed his second child, a daughter with his long-time partner Lauren Hashian, and revealed the happy news to the world with a heart-felt post on Instagram on April 23, in which he celebrated the women in his life, and those out there in the wider world.
The Hollywood star and former wrestler posted a picture of himself with the new baby, and wrote:
Skin to skin. Our mana.
Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.
Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.
I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.
Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.
And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.
Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.
Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck.
Credit: @therock
He also shared the news on his Twitter, where people were quick to congratulate The Rock on his new pebble.
Skin to skin. Our mana.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 23, 2018
Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.
Tiana… https://t.co/L41oRW1oOw
