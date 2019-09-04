Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates Hobbs And Shaw Beating Avengers Endgame Box Office Record

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham seemed to have breathed life into a dying Fast and the Furious franchise with their spinoff film Hobbs and Shaw. The film has been received positively by audiences and is even doing well in terms of profits. It shows no signs of slowing down as the film celebrated being the top film for four weekends in a row.

Dwayne Johnson who plays the role of Luke Hobbs took to Instagram to thank fans while pointing out the new record set by Hobbs and Shaw. In the video, he said, "Thank you guys so so much for the incredible love and the incredible support that you've shown Hobbs & Shaw. This past weekend, you made Hobbs & Shaw the number one movie in the world for four weekends in a row. That, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, is a brand new 2019 record. The previous record held by our favorite superheroes: Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel. They held it for three weekends in a row and we have now set a new record."

Going by the end credits scenes, there are chances that Hobbs and Shaw will have a sequel as well. Despite making a new record Johnson stayed his humble self in his video adding, "I always believe records are meant to be broken so I'm glad Hobbs and Shaw broke one. There are still some amazing movies to come out this year. Can't wait for the competition to kick me off the mountain."

The film has already made 680 million dollars against a budget of 200 million dollars. Where the earning stops, only time will tell.

