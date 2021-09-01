Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Goes 'Wow' at His Look Alike Eric Fields

Only a few of days ago, Alabama based sheriff Eric Fields went viral on social media for his uncanny resemblance with Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Now the actor has reacted to his look alike.

A Facebook post shared by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol earlier this week showed Eric posing with a local. Looking at the picture, it might take you a moment to realise that it is not the Rock himself, but Eric who bears an uncanny resemblance to the 49-year-old actor and businessman.

It is not just the bald head and the face but even the physique of the police officer which is very close to that of The Rock’s. The Facebook post shared last week had mentioned, “This gentleman recently ran into Sgt. Mason informed him that he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock". Sgt Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him.”

The 49-year-old Jungle Cruise actor recently took to Twitter and retweeted a news outlet’s post with side-by-side photos of himself and the cop. “Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em (sic)."

Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Speaking to AL.com, Eric had shared, “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child.” 37-year-old Eric has been working as a police officer for 17 years and described his new-found internet fame “humorous and flattering.”

