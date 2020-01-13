Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Hilarious Response to Gwenyth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candles
As Gwyneth Paltrow's 'smells like vagina' candles sold out online, actor Dwayne Johnson joked that he had tried to make a similar NSFW product.
Images: Instagram
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a scented candle that smells like her vagina, in her Goop store. Named 'This Smells Like My Vagina', the item made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together.
The two were testing scents when the star said: "Uhhh..this smells like a vagina", the website said, adding, "It evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours)."
The vagina candle has been the talk of Twitter this weekend. As they sold out online, comedian Adam Ray joked about a NSFW "The Rock" candle. Taking to Instagram, Ray said, "It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get @therock to sell candles that smell like his b**ls."
That got Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to respond soon after, saying that he had tried to make a similar NSFW product. Johnson commented on Ray's post, joking he's already attempted to make such a product. "Brother I tried to make those candles. But I kept burning my b**ls. So I moved on to shampoo," said.
