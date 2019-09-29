Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hints at a Fast and Furious Reunion with Vin Diesel

While on-screen rivalries are a delight to watch, they can also get very nasty if that translates into drama off-screen. This is even worse if the drama is between the two key players of a film. This is something that Universal Studios was suffering from in 2016 after a feud broke out between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel but now it seems that there is a bright love-filled future for the two.

In his latest Instagram video, Dwayne Johnson thanked fans for making Hobbs and Shaw a worldwide success. He also thanked Vin Diesel for making him a part of The Fast and the Furious universe. What has got fans speculating is that towards the end of the video, Johnson with a straight face rolled out his iconic Hobbs dialogue of "I'll be seeing you soon Torretto" following by a smirk and a wink.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel had a feud back in 2016 during the making of Fast and the Furious 8. In a Facebook post, Johnson mocked his male co-stars without naming anyone in particular. It was later revealed that he was pointing towards Vin Diesel. This was because Diesel would often come late to the sets of the film and would even delay production schedules by days.

An inside source later revealed that Diesel had confronted Jonhson about this and the two had a heated argument over it. Although there have not been any confirmations, fans speculate that it was this feud that led to the making of Hobbs and Shaw to separate the two on-screen as well.

Nevertheless, with Johnson's video, fans are wondering if the hatchet has been buried between the two. This would not come as a surprise as even after their beef, Johnson had stated that he grew up in an environment where conflicts were approved of so that it would lead to a constructive resolution. Possibly the two may have found their resolution. With Fast and the Furious 9 on the floors, is it possible that we just might get to see an appearance from Hobbs?

