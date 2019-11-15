Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is DC's Black Adam, Concept Art Revealed

In the DC comics, Black Adam is a super villain and a recurring enemy of another DC character Shazam.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is DC's Black Adam, Concept Art Revealed
Image: Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has taken to his official Instagram account to reveal the release date of the long-awaited DC's ‘Black Adam' project. According to the post, the upcoming DC superhero film will release on December 22, 2021.

Posting the concept art for the film, the wrestler-turned actor shared a long note, where he said he had always dreamed of being a superhero while "growing up" and wanted to have "cool superpowers, fighting for what's right and always protecting the people."

View this post on Instagram

The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

While Johnson added that as a youngster, "Superman was the hero" he always wanted to be, but, "a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

The actor went on to say that he was still a good kid with a good heart, “I just liked to do things my way."

Johnson went on to add that Black Adam "is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman," but added that the difference between the two is Black Adam "doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line."

Describing the character of Black Adam, Johnson, who will next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, said, "He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Stating that he is honoured to join the iconic DC Universe, Johnson also added that the role is unlike any other he has played in his career.

Johnson had first hinted about being a part of the project back in 2014 when he had taken to Twitter and posted an image, alongside the caption, “"Kneel at his feet or get crushed by his boot." My honor to become.. #BlackAdam #TheAntiHero #DCComics.”

According to WWE, The Rock, who has "shown supernatural ability in the ring and on the big screen throughout his career," will now "don the dark cape and start his journey as the “rebellious, one of a kind superhero” he’s always dreamed of playing."

In the DC comics, Black Adam is a super villain and a recurring enemy of Shazam.

