Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Loving His Unemployed Days for the First Time in a Long Time

The Rock is unemployed right now, and he loves it!

Well, it is not like he cannot find work, but he has actually decided to take some time off from his schedule to relax and spend some time with his family. He, recently, revealed that for the first time in a very long time, he is not jumping from one major project to another and is enjoying a break.

When the Wall Street Journal did a profile on Dwayne, earlier this season, the actor was actually without a job. "I'm unemployed, man!" Johnson told the daily. "It’s honestly been the best. It’s so nice to have this downtime with the family, just taking a breather," he added.

This is quite rare and he has been seen in big screens across the world, without any long break. Nonetheless, the wrestler-turned-actor has plenty of projects to work on in 2020.

As per a report by comicbook.com, after Johnson finished filming for Disney's Jungle Cruise, he had two projects lined up— Netflix's Red Notice and DC's Black Adam, both of which are high-profile films and are slated to release in 2020.

Well, it’s true that Johnson’s break is much deserved after spending a hectic 2019. From a $750 million box office for ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, to working on a new season of HBO's ‘Ballers’, from starring in ‘Fighting with My Family’ to making a few but pivotal appearances in the world of WWE, the Rock has indeed been busy throughout the year. And while he may joke around and call himself ‘unemployed’, Johnson is spending the 2019 holiday season promoting his next release ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ with co-star Kevin Hart.

