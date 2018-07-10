GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed

Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', has quipped he was secretly the matchmaker behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance

Updated:July 10, 2018, 9:06 AM IST
Actor producer Dwayne Johnson has quipped about being the one responsible for bringing actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas together. Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', jokingly said that he played the cupid in the Priyanka-Nick love story, reports etonline.com

Asked about the highly talked about relationship, Johnson first replied with a question: "Are they happy?"

After learning that the couple seems to be doing well, Johnson cordially confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together.

"I did it, yes. If they're happy. Well then, I take credit. 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji'," he added, pointing out to his work with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Jonas in last year's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka, 35, and Jonas, 25, are reportedly wearing matching gold rings. The actress recently accompanied Nick to his concert in Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix festival. The two had also visited Mumbai together to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

