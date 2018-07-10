English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', has quipped he was secretly the matchmaker behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance
Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', has quipped he was secretly the matchmaker behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance
Actor producer Dwayne Johnson has quipped about being the one responsible for bringing actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas together. Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', jokingly said that he played the cupid in the Priyanka-Nick love story, reports etonline.com
Asked about the highly talked about relationship, Johnson first replied with a question: "Are they happy?"
After learning that the couple seems to be doing well, Johnson cordially confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together.
"I did it, yes. If they're happy. Well then, I take credit. 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji'," he added, pointing out to his work with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Jonas in last year's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Priyanka, 35, and Jonas, 25, are reportedly wearing matching gold rings. The actress recently accompanied Nick to his concert in Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix festival. The two had also visited Mumbai together to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.
Also Watch
Asked about the highly talked about relationship, Johnson first replied with a question: "Are they happy?"
After learning that the couple seems to be doing well, Johnson cordially confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together.
"I did it, yes. If they're happy. Well then, I take credit. 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji'," he added, pointing out to his work with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Jonas in last year's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Priyanka, 35, and Jonas, 25, are reportedly wearing matching gold rings. The actress recently accompanied Nick to his concert in Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix festival. The two had also visited Mumbai together to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
- Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar - Legendary Batsman Turns 69
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- Upcoming Land-Rover Based Tata H5X SUV to be Named ‘Harrier’ in India - Report
- EXCLUSIVE | Rahane Unperturbed After Missing Out on White Ball Matches, Ready for England Tests