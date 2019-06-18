Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Just Shared the Rules He Lives by and Fans are Inspired

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a global icon in his own right and has legion of fans who he keeps inspiring with his ways and charm. The Rock took the people's mania to another level when he attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he was conferred with the Generation Award for his achievements in film and television.

What caught attention was the Hollywood star's four-minute-speech acceptance speech at the event, in which he spoke about the importance of self-love and remaining steadfast. His views rang true among the attendees and left many asking for more of the same. While speaking, Johnson shed light on his black-Samoan identity and how he braved all odds to become the star that he is now.

After thanking the dance troupe which performed before he walked on to the stage, Johnson took the mic, and while holding the award in his hand said (via foxnews.com), "When I first got to Hollywood – Hollywood, they didn't know what the hell to do with me. I mean, I was this half-black, half-Samoan and six foot four, 275-pound pro wrestler. You know; I was told at that time, well, you got to be a certain way. You got to drop some weight. You've got to be somebody different. You got to stop working out. Stop doing the things that I love. You got to stop calling yourself 'The Rock.' What?!"

He added, "And I was miserable doing that. So I made a choice. And the choice was I wasn't going to conform to Hollywood, Hollywood was going to conform to me. So, Hollywood conformed to me and here I am with all of you getting the Generation Award."

Among others things, he thanked the ladies in his life--his mother, wife and kids. He ended by saying, "When I was 15-years-old, I heard a quote and I will never forget it, and I bring it with me everywhere I go and it's ingrained in my DNA. The quote is this, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.' With that, I love you. I thank you. Drink your tequila. I will see you all down the road."

Watch Johnson's speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards here:

Later Johnson also thanked the organisers and fans in a tweet as he wrote, "Thank you family for the love, the recognition and the platform to be ourselves. #hardestworkersintheroom #MTVAwards #GenerationAward (sic)."

Thank you family for the love, the recognition and the platform to be ourselves. #hardestworkersintheroom #MTVAwards #GenerationAward https://t.co/dWFmJ9ixTh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 18, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more