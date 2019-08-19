Dwayne The Rock Johnson Marries Longtime Partner Laura Hashian in Secret Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii. The wrestler-turned-actor, 47, announced the big news on Instagram to his 154 million followers.

The Rock also posted photos of himself and Lauren together from their wedding celebration. “We Do,” he captioned the gorgeous pictures. “August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika’i (blessed).” Lauren and The Rock have been dating since 2008.

In one of the images, the actor can be seen planting a passionate kiss on his wife's lips. In another photo, the couple looks super happy as they throw their hands up in joy.

Lauren, 34, met Dwayne in 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan. At the time, Dwayne was married to his first wife, Dany Garcia - who he divorced in 2007 and shares an 18-year-old daughter with, Simone Garcia Johnson.

Last week, he wrote a touching note to Simone on her 18th birthday. “Happy 18th birthday to my #1 first born daughter, SGJ,” the 47-year-old father of three began his caption. He went on to explain the first photo in the series, where he’s holding his daughter’s hand while she’s in a hospital bed.

"As you go out and tackle this big ol’ world with your dreams, ambitions and hard work, the love you’re able to see daily will always guide you. It’s your strength. But remember it’s ALSO the love you never see that's quietly guiding and boundlessly supporting you every step of your journey’s way. From us loved ones who are still here, to your loved ones who aren’t. That love is your MANA. Your spirit, your soul," he added.

Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in December 2015. They were blessed with second daughter in April, 2018.

