Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up on His Secret Wedding With Lauren Hashian: It Was Phenomenal

In a surprising turn of events, actor and former WWE star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock announced that he was married to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a super-secret Hawaiian wedding. The actor took to Instagram to reveal that they said 'I do' in a very private ceremony consisting of family and closest friends.

The Rock has finally opened up about his beautiful wedding ceremony at Disney's D23 Expo, which he attended with actor Emily Blunt, and talked about why they decided to keep the ceremony private.

In an interview with an entertainment portal Access on the blue carpet of the event, Johnson opened up about the wedding. "I feel great, It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal. We kept it under wraps. Private, which is perfect.” The ceremony was so strongly kept under the wraps, his friend and Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt could not make it to the wedding because the e-invite came too late. “It came way too late. Like an hour later you were married so I didn’t have any opportunity to hop on a plane and celebrate this.”

Check out the pictures from The Rock's wedding ceremony:

Dwayne Johnson first met Lauren Hashian in 2006 while filming Game Plan. He was at that time married to producer Dany Garcia. After his divorce from Garcia in 2007, he started dating Hashian in 2008. They share two daughters, Jasmine, 3 and Tiana, 1.

