Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pokes Fun at Kevin Hart with Baby Yoda Meme

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram shared a funny Baby Yoda meme of cradling the infant alien from The Mandalorian whom he claimed was the younger brother of his 'son' and Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pokes Fun at Kevin Hart with Baby Yoda Meme
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram shared a funny Baby Yoda meme of cradling the infant alien from The Mandalorian whom he claimed was the younger brother of his 'son' and Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram shared a funny Baby Yoda meme of cradling the infant alien from The Mandalorian whom he claimed was the younger brother of his 'son' and Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart.

The former wrestler and Hollywood star took to the photo-sharing app and captioned the image where he is seen cradling the green beady-eyed alien, "Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support. Can’t wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @kevinhart4real."

The 47-year-old star added the hashtag #iamyourfather to the image. Needless to say, the image soon went viral with stand-up comedian DJ James Andre Jefferson Jr. wrote, "Kevin got a lil brother,” while another user posted, "U inspire me to go through these cold winter days." Comedian Amy Schumer also wrote, "Cold blooded!"

Earlier in 2018, The Rock had posted a similar photoshopped image of cradling Kevin Hart, along with the hilarious caption, "To my beloved son, @kevinhart4real Twinkle Twinkle little Hart I just don’t know where to start Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole.(sic)"

“Jumanji: The Next Level” also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas who are all returning to reprise their roles from the previous film. The film will also see Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito in piviotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com