Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pokes Fun at Kevin Hart with Baby Yoda Meme

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram shared a funny Baby Yoda meme of cradling the infant alien from The Mandalorian whom he claimed was the younger brother of his 'son' and Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart.

The former wrestler and Hollywood star took to the photo-sharing app and captioned the image where he is seen cradling the green beady-eyed alien, "Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support. Can’t wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @kevinhart4real."

The 47-year-old star added the hashtag #iamyourfather to the image. Needless to say, the image soon went viral with stand-up comedian DJ James Andre Jefferson Jr. wrote, "Kevin got a lil brother,” while another user posted, "U inspire me to go through these cold winter days." Comedian Amy Schumer also wrote, "Cold blooded!"

Earlier in 2018, The Rock had posted a similar photoshopped image of cradling Kevin Hart, along with the hilarious caption, "To my beloved son, @kevinhart4real Twinkle Twinkle little Hart I just don’t know where to start Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole.(sic)"

“Jumanji: The Next Level” also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas who are all returning to reprise their roles from the previous film. The film will also see Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito in piviotal roles.

