Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says Hierarchy of Power in DC Universe About to Change as He Launches Black Adam

Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced that he will be playing Black Adam, the anti-hero of the DC Universe who has been known to duel with Superman and Shazam. During the virtual DC FanDome convention, Johnson released the first look of the superhero and the other characters that will feature in the film.

The origin story of Black Adam will be told in the film. The film will start 5,000 years ago in Kahndaq, where he is enslaved and imprisoned. He will then wake up in the present day and become the anti-hero he is. He will also fight the Justice Society of America, featuring Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

Johnson took to Twitter to reveal the first look after the panel. He wrote, "You’ve waited long enough. As have I, thousands of years to be exact. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. The man in black comes to crush them all. Join us now for the worlds first #DCFanDome (sic)."

In the comics, Black Adam is a supervillain who eventually becomes a corrupt anti-hero. He is the archnemesis of Shazam. However, the film might take a more positive approach towards the character as Johnson said that he will be seen as a “a ruthless keeper of justice”, and serve as a “judge, jury, and executioner."

While the cast of the film has not been announced, it has been reported that Noah Centineo of To All The Boys I've Loved Before fame will play Atom Smasher. The film is slated to release on December 22, 2021.