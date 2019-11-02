Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Star as MMA Fighter Mark Kerr in New Project

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will soon be seen starring as MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in an upcoming project. The actor has also announced that his Seven Bucks Production company will be producing the film.

The WWE wrestling legend-turned-actor made the announcement at the UFC 244 press conference ahead of an event at Madison Square Garden on Friday, reported Variety. The report added that the project is in its early stages of development and no studio has been attached with it as of yet.

Johnson was at the event as a guest presenter of Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal, where he was slated to wrap the BMF title around the winner's waist. Addressing fans at Madison Square Garden, Johnson said that Mark Kerr's story is an incredible one and like a lot of fighters, Kerr too battled demons of addiction, mental health and the pressure of fighting in front of 50,000 people, Variety reported.

Responding to Variety's query as to what drew him to the role, Johnson replied that it is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on "one of our warriors", who has a lot of universal appeal and a universal story.

Also known as The Smashing Machine, Mark Kerr is a retired mixed martial artist, who during his MMA career was regarded by many as the best fighter in the world.

