Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Star as MMA Fighter Mark Kerr in New Project
Dwayne Johnson announced at the UFC 244 press conference that he will star in and produce a film on MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
Images: Instagram
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will soon be seen starring as MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in an upcoming project. The actor has also announced that his Seven Bucks Production company will be producing the film.
The WWE wrestling legend-turned-actor made the announcement at the UFC 244 press conference ahead of an event at Madison Square Garden on Friday, reported Variety. The report added that the project is in its early stages of development and no studio has been attached with it as of yet.
Johnson was at the event as a guest presenter of Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal, where he was slated to wrap the BMF title around the winner's waist. Addressing fans at Madison Square Garden, Johnson said that Mark Kerr's story is an incredible one and like a lot of fighters, Kerr too battled demons of addiction, mental health and the pressure of fighting in front of 50,000 people, Variety reported.
View this post on Instagram
The @ufc’s BMF Title will be presented to either @gamebredfighter or @natediaz209 TOMORROW NIGHT at #UFC244 on PPV. It either goes back to Stockton or Dade County. Either way, it’ll belong to the BADDEST MF on the planet. Period. I have nothin’ but high respect for both these men. They will electrify the Garden tomorrow night!! #UFC244 #BMF #DiazMasvidal
Responding to Variety's query as to what drew him to the role, Johnson replied that it is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on "one of our warriors", who has a lot of universal appeal and a universal story.
Also known as The Smashing Machine, Mark Kerr is a retired mixed martial artist, who during his MMA career was regarded by many as the best fighter in the world.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Best is Yet to Come, Take It from Us
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Gurjit Kaur Brace Leads Indian Women to Crushing 5-1 Win Over USA
- Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained
- Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say