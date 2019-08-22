Dwayne The Rock Johnson Tops World's Richest Actors List, Beats Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr

It seems that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is back as the richest paid actor. He last held that position in 2016 but came down to number two, losing the spot to Thor star Chris Hemsworth. The former wrestler raked in around USD 131 million in the last year to return to the top. The highest-paid actors list is released by Forbes and is known to be dominated by most of Marvel’s big players. Nevertheless it seems there’s no putting down of Johnson.

Johnson’s success contributing to this win comes majorly from his involvement in multiple franchises. His recent best hit was Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Even though the film came more than a decade after the previous film under the Jumanji title, Johnson confirmed that they all fall under the same umbrella. That’s not all, he is also a major part of the Fast and the Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs. The franchise’s latest release Hobbs and Shaw also did immensely well at the box office. Towards the end of the year, Johnson will be again seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. By the looks of it, he isn’t going down the list anytime soon.

Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, has had a big year as well. He was seen in Avengers: Infinity War last year which was followed by this year’s Endgame. Both films won big at the box office. Following this, Hemsworth expressed his choice to slow down on his career and take more time with his family. Not to worry Hemsworth fans because he has not taken a full stop, so we will still get to see him on the big screen. At the recent San Diego Marvel panel it was also revealed that a fourth Thor film is in the works so we will get to see the God of Thunder return soon as well. Although, whether that rakes in more money to make him the highest paid actor again, only time will tell.

Hemsworth shares the list with fellow Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. (third), Bradley Cooper (sixth), Chris Evans (eighth) and Paul Rudd (ninth). Apart from them Jackie Chan, Adam Sandler, Will Smith and Akshay Kumar are also a part of the list.

