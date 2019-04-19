Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was My Inspiration Before I Entered the Industry, Says Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is expanding his horizon with each of his projects—be it Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October or his recent release Kalank, which has become the highest opener of 2019 so far. The actor says he treats each project as a challenge and pushes himself to improve his craft."I am not scared of failure but each movie is a challenge. I work harder with each project and try and improve my work constantly," Varun told IANS.After back-to-back successes, the actor says experimenting with one's craft comes as a bigger risk. "It's definitely a bigger risk because it is a different experience for me. I think that showing your experience is more important and reaching the audience is essential," he added.But he prefers not to think much about failure. "Failure and success come with every occupation and the film industry is no different. I believe that what goes around comes around. Bad things happen but are followed by better things."The younger of the two sons of director David Dhawan, Varun entered Bollywood as an actor in 2012 with Student of the Year. He worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan.Varun says Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson was his hero in his life before he entered the world of glitz and glamour. "Dwayne Johnson was my main inspiration before I stepped into the industry. I have always admired his work and creativity," he said.Varun is back on the big screen—this time in an intense avatar as Zafar in Kalank. The Abhishek Varman directorial, a period drama, registered business of Rs 21.60 crore on the first day, surpassing the opening day collection of Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, making it the biggest opener of 2019 so far. According to film trade expert Taran Adarsh, Kalank, which opened on Wednesday, is Varun's biggest opener yet.Talking about his role in the film, Varun said, "I would define the entire experience as the most challenging role I have done so far. It was really challenging as I had to do all the stunts by myself like going through a wringer, me banging myself against the wall and jumping off heights."