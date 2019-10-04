Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wishes 100 Year Old Fan on Birthday, Watch Heartwarming Video

Former WWE star and actor Dwayne johnson wished his 100-year-old fan, Grandma Grover, a happy birthday with a personalised video.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wishes 100 Year Old Fan on Birthday, Watch Heartwarming Video
Former WWE star and actor Dwayne johnson wished his 100-year-old fan, Grandma Grover, a happy birthday with a personalised video.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's biggest stars but that did not get in the way of making the birthday of his fan special. A centenarian Grandma Grover got a surprise when The Rock made a special video wishing her on her 100th birthday. The video shared by Grandma Grover's friend Jamie Klinger shows the former being overjoyed as she watches the actor singing the birthday song to her.

In the video, Johnson is seen saying that he is honoured that she is his fan. “I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored by the way... that you’re a fan and I believe you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia. I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life,” he said.

The actor also retweeted the video shared by Klinger and wrote, “Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honoured you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystorng."

Klinger had first tweeted pout to the Hobbs and Shaw actor to wish her Grandma Grover in September. “punt to get @TheRock to wish my friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work,” she had tweeted. The Tweet immediately got the actor's attention who replied, “What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?”

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in Jumanji: The Next Level with Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. He will also be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt.

