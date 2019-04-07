Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Wraps Up Jumanji 3 Filming in Atlanta, Reveals New Locations
After wrapping up shooting in Atlanta, Jumanji 3 is headed to "icy snow capped mountains" and "blistering desert dunes".
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. (Image: Reuters)
Check out Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post, which also seemed to show off one of his character's new looks for Jumanji 3:
View this post on Instagram
✌🏾out from Dr. Smolder Bravestone of JUMANJI. That’s a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production. A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it’s been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road. Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations - the hot jungles 🌴 to the icy snow capped mountains 🏔 and to the blistering desert 🐫 dunes. Still much work to be done, but we’re making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas. #teamwork #JUMANJI #TheSmolderingDoctor @hhgarcia41 📸
Just a couple of weeks ago, The Rock posted another photo from set, this one with Karen Gillan. They were both dressed in warm-weather gear - very different costumes from Welcome to the Jungle - possibly teasing a scene from the snow-capped mountain section of their Jumanji 3 game.
View this post on Instagram
Shooting our new #JUMANJI with my partner in crime @karengillanofficial and if we look like two extremely awkward teenagers in love while trying to manage our insane superpowers in our JUMANJI universe ~ that’s because we are. Absolutely love working and getting absurdly awkward with this gal. #RubyRoundhouse aka #KillerOfMen #DrSmolderBravestone #AwkwardTeenLove 🖤❤️ #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS 📸 @hhgarcia41
Jumanji 3 is bringing back pretty much everyone from Jumanji 2. Jack Black (Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon) added that Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse kicks ass in the new movie and has a more evolved role with more to do.
The whole band is back together in Jumanji 3 - including Kevin Hart as Franklin Finbar, Nick Jonas as Jefferson "Seaplane," and the four young actors who played the high school players. Plus, Rhys Darby will be back as Nigel the in-game guide. New additions include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.
