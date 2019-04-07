Jumanji 3 is coming out this Christmas, and the team is filming fast. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been updating fans from set each week. He recently revealed that they have finished production on the Atlanta set. He also previewed some of the new locations ahead - including "icy snow capped mountains" and "blistering desert dunes" in addition to the jungles we're familiar with from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.Check out Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post, which also seemed to show off one of his character's new looks for Jumanji 3:Just a couple of weeks ago, The Rock posted another photo from set, this one with Karen Gillan. They were both dressed in warm-weather gear - very different costumes from Welcome to the Jungle - possibly teasing a scene from the snow-capped mountain section of their Jumanji 3 game.Jumanji 3 is bringing back pretty much everyone from Jumanji 2. Jack Black (Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon) added that Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse kicks ass in the new movie and has a more evolved role with more to do.The whole band is back together in Jumanji 3 - including Kevin Hart as Franklin Finbar, Nick Jonas as Jefferson "Seaplane," and the four young actors who played the high school players. Plus, Rhys Darby will be back as Nigel the in-game guide. New additions include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.