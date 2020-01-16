Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Father, Rocky Johnson Passes Away

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson has passed away aged 75. Rocky was also a WWE wrestler and Hall of Famer and the sports-entertainment network confirmed the news on social media on Thursday.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has passed away at age 75," the organization said.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away. https://t.co/9uxrICJKxb — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020

As per wwe.com, Rocky Johnson’s sports-entertainment career began in the mid-1960s. He began his WWE tenure in 1983. As per the website, Rocky also had a major hand in training his son The Rock, who later became one of the most popular faces of sports entertainment. Rocky was also inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame in 2008.

