Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Look-alike is Alabama Sheriff Eric Fields, See Pics

The world is familiar with Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock for his performance as a former wrestler in WWE and movies like Fast and Furious, Hercules, Jumanji and many more. However, residents of Morgan County in Alabama, United States, have found their own Dwayne Johnson in Lieutenant Eric Fields, an employee at Morgan County Sheriff's Office Patrol.

A Facebook post shared by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Patrol earlier this week showed Fields posing with a local. Looking at the picture, it might take you a moment to realise that it is not Johnson himself, but Fields who bears an uncanny resemblance to the 49-year-old actor and businessman. It is not just the bald head and the face but even the physique of the police officer which is very close to that of Johnson. The Facebook post shared last week had mentioned, “This gentleman recently ran into Sgt. Mason informed him that he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like "The Rock". Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him.”

Netizens were equally amazed at the resemblance of the police officer as one user even dubbed Fields as, “Dwayne ‘The Cop’ Johnson.” Another Facebook user who shared the post on his wall wrote, “If you hear I have been arrested in Morgan County, Alabama, do not bail me out of jail.”

In an earlier Facebook post shared on August 18, Morgan County Sheriff's Office Patrol uploaded a picture of Fields pictured with a colleague. The caption of the picture introduced the Corrections team of Morgan County who handle transports when an arrest is made which allows the Deputies to stay out on the road.

Speaking to AL.com, Fields said, “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child.”37-year-old Fields has been working as a police officer for 17 years and described his new-found internet fame “humorous, and flattering.” Fields further mentioned that he plays along with the narrative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here