DYK Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is Distant Cousin of Taimur Ali Khan, Here’s How

Many of the Bollywood families share a close relationship with each other that the world doesn’t know about. Among such is that of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, who are surprisingly distant cousins. One might have not seen them together, but they both belong to the Kapoor family. Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, who is late Ritu Kapoor’s son.

Ritu is the eldest daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the sister of Randhir, Rishi and Rima Kapoor. Navya is Ritu’s granddaughter, while Taimur is Randhir Kapoor’s grandson. Kareena is Ritu Nanda's niece and Navya's father Nikhil's first cousin, and hence. Taimur and Navya are distant cousins.

Ritu tied the knot to business tycoon Rajan Nanda and became a part of the Nanda family. Later, her son Nikhil got married to Shweta and joined Bachchan family and that’s how the Nanda family, the Kapoors and the Bachchan family are connected.

Similarly, there are several other Bollywood stars who share a relationship that remain less popular. The first one on the list is Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and Simi Garewal, who are distant relatives as Rani’s mother-in-law Pamela Chopra and Simi's mother are sisters. The other one is Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt, who are distant cousins. Emraan’s mother is the cousin sister of Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt's, hence, he is Mahesh's nephew and Pooja and Alia's cousin.

Shraddha Kapoor is also the grand-niece of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Sharddha’s grandfather was the cousin of the Mangeshkar siblings. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Ranvir Singh are also relatives as Anil Kapoor’s mother-in-law and Ranvir's grandfather are siblings. There are many such distant family relatives in Bollywood.