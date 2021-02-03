DYK Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Got Matching Tattoos? Here's What They Mean

Chances are that you are familiar with the tattoo actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has on her wrist in the memory of her father. Priyanka got the tattoo that says ‘Daddy's lil girl…’ after the death of her father Ashok Chopra in 2013. However, it is possible that you have not seen a tiny box and check (tick mark) tattooed behind the ears of Priyanka. Her husband Nick Jonas also has similar tattoos, one arm has a box while on the other one, a tick mark has been tattooed.

The actor has revealed the meaning and the heartwarming reason behind the couple getting these tattoos. Priyanka shared that after their engagement, Nick told her that she checked all of his boxes. The two got these interesting tattoos on the first anniversary of their engagement to celebrate the fact that in Priyanka, Nick found all the qualities that he had been looking for in his partner.

The 38-year-old actor shared this in an interview with fashion magazine Elle. During the chat, Priyanka also spoke about her upcoming book Unfinished. It will be released on February 9, 2021.

She will be appearing on the cover of the March 2021 edition of Elle. The actor has shared several pictures from the photoshoot where she looks stunning on her Instagram account. Fans are finding her avatar different from the usual one and are spellbound after seeing their favourite actress in her latest photoshoot.

Priyanka and Nick have been married since December 2018. Apart from the box and tick tattoo, Nick has also got the word ‘mercy’ tattooed on his arm with an infinite symbol. Fans believe that the reason behind this tattoo is spiritual. Another tattoo on his arm reportedly means that “God is greater than the highs and lows.” In this tattoo, a geometric shaped G has been made along with symbols of up and down.