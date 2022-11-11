Yashoda: Do You Know Samantha's Maternity Outfits Are from Local Shop, Purse from Dadar Market?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Superstar is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress, who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man’ Season 2, has also managed to woo the audience with her special song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. Now the actress will be seen in a unique avatar her latest film Yashoda releasing today. Since a lot of prep has gone into creating Samantha Prabhu’s on-screen look, her stylist Preetham Jukalker has recalled the experience.

In an interview with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Preetham revealed that to give Samantha an edge over her character was a challenging task for him. He shared, “Though there’s a lot of basic things, it was quite challenging for me as a designer. We got everything made from scratch, apart from regular maternity outfits. We went to tiny little places and got things made from scratch from Hyderabad, Pune, and regular oxidized jewellery was picked from the streets while her purse is from Mumbai’s Dadar market. The colour palette was also very interesting because I don’t think I have seen it so far in any Telugu film, more pastels and fresh. It was interesting and equally challenging too.”

In addition, the stylist also disclosed to keep her on-screen image raw, a lot of her outfits were picked from the streets. He stated, “From her maternity wear and slum outfits to print-on-print looks, we had quite fun creating these looks. We kept a very minimalistic, girl-next-door kind where we used not-so-heavy accessories. Everything was picked from the streets and customised, keeping in mind that we are not going over the top.”

He further recounted, “For one of her looks from slums, we got basic hand-made block print cotton materials and added a bit of lace here and there to make it look as tacky as possible. People who stay in slums love loud colours and there is a bit of class also to it.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had specifically told Preetham that she doesn’t want to look glamorous for her role. She wanted a certain look for herself that doesn’t set her apart from other actors in the film. Preetham explained, “She is quite a perfectionist and best when it comes to styling and clothes, she will always let the stylist do his/her job and will not interfere ever. For Yashoda, she said to me that she doesn’t want to look like heroine or look the main lead of the film but wants to look like any other girl.”

Playing an author-backed role in the new age plot, Samantha turns gritty in the edge-of-the-set action Yashoda. Co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan along with Samantha, the film is set to present a new avatar of the leading lady.

Backed by a strong technical crew, Yashoda onboarded a talented team of Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

