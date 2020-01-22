E-way Accident: Cops to Call Shabana Azmi's Driver Again if Required
Shabana Azmi (69) was injured when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, January 18. Her driver, Kamlesh Kamath, has been booked for rash driving and negligence by Khalapur police.
Police will file chargesheet on time in the case related to the road accident in which veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured and will call her driver for questioning again if required, an official said on Tuesday.
Azmi (69) was injured when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, January 18. Her driver, Kamlesh Kamath, has been booked for rash driving and negligence, and the Khalapur police, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, have already recorded his statement.
Khalapur police station in-charge Vishwajeet Kaingade told PTI, "A day after the incident, we recorded the statement of her driver Kamlesh Kamath, but he has not been arrested. We will call him again to the police station if required."
"The sections under which he has been booked don't require his immediate arrest. In such cases, we filed chargesheet directly in the court. In this case, too, we will file chargesheet on time," he said.
Kaingade declined to share details of the statement given by Kamath to the police after the accident. Kamath (38), who suffered minor injuries in the crash, has been booked under IPC sections related to rash and negligent driving and also relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The veteran actor is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri. According to her family members, she is stable and will remain under observation for another two three days.
Azmi was travelling in a Tata Safari Storme when the vehicle hit the rear-end of a truck on the expressway. Kamath was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle when Azmi's car rammed into the truck near Khalapur, about 60km from here in neighbouring Raigad district, a local police official earlier said.
