Each 'Friends' Actor Received a Whopping Salary for the Reunion Episode

The highly anticipated Friends Reunion episode will finally air on ZEE5 in India on Thursday noon. The streamed reunion was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as makers wanted to tape it in front of a live audience just like the show was.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ First Reactions Call It ‘a Poignant Comeback’ for Hardcore Fans

The principal cast members- Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be seen recounting memories from the time they filmed the original ten seasons and recreate some iconic moments too. Table reads will also take us back in time as as many as 18 special guests will also join in. Some of the high profile names in the Friends reunion episode are Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling among others.

As per a report in AP News, each of the six Friends actors were paid USD 2.5 million for the reunion episode, filmed over two days. This figure boils down to INR 18.19 crore.

Ben Winston has directed the unscripted special and also executive produced along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The original Friends series ran from 1994 to 2004 and continues to draw big ratings in reruns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here