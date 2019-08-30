Eager to Catch Early Shows of Saaho, Prabhas' Fans Travel from Telangana to AP
Fans from Telangana have been travelling outside the state to catch an early show of Saaho.
Prabhas in a still from Saaho. (Image: Facebook)
Camping outside your favorite store or a cinema hall is a common practice in the United States. In the anticipation of an upcoming sale or a film, audiences often arrive at the spot at midnight to be first. Although it might not be exactly the same but something similar has been happening in Telangana in India. The State Government there has not approved late night and early morning shows for Saaho. As a result, fans have been traveling to neighboring cities outside the state to catch an early show.
Media reports have revealed that Saaho fans from Telangana have been traveling to Vijaywada, Kurnool and other cities in Andhra Pradesh to catch an early show. In these cities, the film's included timings are as late as 1 am. Nevertheless, whether they get a ticket or not is another question altogether. There is no doubt that tickets for a film like Saaho would sell like hotcakes. Not only that but the film has been shot and released as a trilingual in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This itself widens the potential target audience of the film. Interestingly none of these facts have deterred fans from venturing out to catch an early show.
The film's first reactions have been mixed with some people praising the film while others calling it a one man show. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Manjrekar among others.
