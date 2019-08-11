Eager to Do an Action Film Next, Shah Rukh Khan Asks For Two-liner Idea on Twitter

There has been much speculation around a Shah Rukh Khan film ever since Zero came out in December 2018. The actor is mostly busy producing films like Badla, and his collaboration with Netflix is also bringing out fresh content in the form of series like Typewriter. However, while fans can't wait for an official announcement from SRK's side about an upcoming film, he recently teased them by explaining the kind of project he would like to be a part of next.

While speaking to Rajeev Masand on the sidelines of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), SRK claimed that he is eager to do an action film next. A timesnow.com report quoted the actor saying, "In the speculation, I have done more films than I've ever done when I was actually doing them. Every film I am doing." He went on to add, "I have not signed any film as yet."

Shedding some light on the kind of film he would want to do next, he revealed that he wanted to do an action film badly but that nobody is writing it for him. SRK said, "I want to do an action film yaar. You know kick some ass, some boxing bit, do some one-liners, 'Rishte Mein Toh Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hain'. But, I don't know, nobody's written."

He continued, "Actually, that's the struggle, nobody writes an action film for me. So, you know, let me just invite this, anyone who has got an action film for me, my Twitter handle is @iamSRK. I read everything. So please send in your scripts, two lines. I'll already give it to Rajeev to give a critical appraisal of it. If he gives it 4 and a half stars then I am gonna take on to."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan and Suhana's Future in Films: I Want Them to be Radical

Shah Rukh was recently in Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Here he received his fifth doctorate by La Trobe University in Australia.

You can watch SRK's interview with Rajeev here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.