Eagle-eyed Fan Spots Major Doctor Strange Error in Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the most ambitious project of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the crazy fan following it enjoys, the film turned to be the biggest hit of all time earning over $2.5 billion worldwide. After its theatrical release in April, Endgame was recently made available in digital formats including the BluRay version.

With digital formats, fans have had enough time to replay the film and probe into minute details and look out for Easter eggs and errors at the same time. In the process, an eagle-eyed fan spotted a major Doctor Strange error that the makers might have missed during the shoots and edit.

The fan pointed out the scene from the final battle in Avengers: Endgame when everyone who got blipped after Thanos' snap returns through sling rings portals. In that particular scene, the wizard is seen without his Eye of Agamotto, as it was destroyed by Thanos in Infinity War in order to take the Time Stone.

But, as all the superheroes including Doctor Strange line up to fight the Mad Titan, the Eye of Agamotto reappears. The user also shared a screenshot of the same to prove his point. Sharing the image he wrote, " Wait...what?? The Eye of Agamotto. Hey guys, thanks for your comments, but the real question is, The Eye of Agamotto "only" shows up in "Avengers Assemble" shot, doesn't show up in any of the other shots, that's why I put the upper image for (sic)."

Some fans tried to justify the error. While one of them wrote, "The reason y u see that is because they had to go back and collect all the stones. the time stone was kept in what dr strange has around his neck and still had around his neck in the last avengers movie. he was whisked away with it and came back with it. without the time stone." Another commented, "I think maybe it isn't a mistake I also think that he wasn't the doctor strange of end game but the doctor stranger of infinity War if you remember in infinity war he went to see all the possible future."

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios recently announced its slate of upcoming films at the San Diego Comic-Con International gathering in California. Studio president Kevin Feige revealed plans for years 2020 and 2021, comprising of several TV series on Disney+ and films with new actors and old ones. In his list, he also mentioned Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Director Scott Derrickson, who will helm the film teased fans by saying that the film will possess "psychedelic weirdness," adding, "We're gonna' make the first scary MCU movie."

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in lead roles, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 7, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.