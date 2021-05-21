Eagle-eyed Fans Spot Ranbir Kapoor in Alia Bhatt's Live Session, Watch Viral Video

Alia Bhatt may try to keep her relationship with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor low-key on her Instagram page, but fans always manage to find little moments where the two are seen together. In a recent post, shared by the couple’s fan page, Alia is seen interacting on a live session. However, it is not what Alia is saying but what the fans spotted in the background that is making the news. According to some fans, the reflection that appears for a brief moment on the glass door behind Alia is that of Ranbir. Alia and Ranbir were living together during the lockdown last year.

In the video, Alia was seen answering a question related to elephants. As a founder of nonprofit organisation Coexist that highlights and works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare, the live session was a part of promoting the noble cause. However, as the fan page puts the caption quite aptly, fans were busy spotting the elephant in the room from where Alia was addressing her digital audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RanLia_Eternity🎱 (@ranlia_eternity)

Meanwhile, Alia has been focusing on promoting NGOs and other Covid resources through her Instagram handle as the country faces the second wave of the pandemic. The actress also urged people to contribute to NGOs that are working on the ground to provide education to disadvantaged children.

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen starring in Telugu magnum opus, RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. The multilingual movie is directed by SS Rajamouli. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here