Early Reviews for Men in Black International Are in and Viewers Aren’t Too Happy

Early reviews for the latest instalment in the Men in Black series are out on Twitter and netizens aren’t too elated about Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson’s new we-are-here-to-save-the-world movie.

Directed by F Gary Gray, Men in Black International features Chris and Tessa as the new goofy agents who are trying to save London from some not-so-peaceful extra-terrestrials. The fourth film in the popular franchise, it also stars Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson, who will reprise her role from the previous films.

Calling the film boring and uninspired, one user tweeted, “#MenInBlackInternational starts off okay, but gives up about fifteen minutes in. It mostly just goes through the motions. No witty banter between the 2 leads. Lots of boring filler. There’s one word in particular that’s said so frequently, it could be used as a drinking game.”

“About two-thirds of the way through I thought, “do I even like movies anymore,” she added.

Another tweeted, “A galactically gormless fall to earth | The earnest introduction of gender and migrant issues can’t save this space-invaders caper from CGI-dependent mediocrity.”

A third wrote, “#MenInBlackInternational is a frothy sci-fi spy flick, and #Thompsworth are absolutely electric. But it’s kind of amazing that a franchise about immigration services has nothing even vaguely relevant on its mind in 2019.”

Mocking the film, yet another wrote, “I do want to say that while #MenInBlackInternational is nothing special, Chris Hemsworth’s hair in it is a work of art. I basically spent a third of my review talking about it.”

Men in Black International is slated to release on June 14.

