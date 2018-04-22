Earth Day 2018: Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh Urge Fans to Make Earth Greener, Better

It's so disheartening and terrible to see our plastic addiction destroy wildlife and mother nature. This #EarthDay it's time to wake up, start acting and put an end to it now! #EndPlasticPollutionhttps://t.co/rD9H93YoL1 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 22, 2018

: Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha feel everyone should pitch in to make Earth a better place to live in.On Earth Day, a global event observed on April 22 every year, actress-activist Mirza, the UN Environment Programme's Goodwill Ambassador for India, urged her fans and followers on Twitter to say no to plastic."Celebrate Earth Day with pledging to beat plastic pollution! Say no to single use plastics #BeatPollution #EarthDay2018 #EndPlasticPollution #CleanSeas," Dia tweeted on Sunday.Actress-producer Anushka Sharma feels "so disheartening and terrible" to see people's plastic addiction destroy wildlife and mother nature. "This Earth Day, it's time to wake up, start acting and put an end to it now," she tweeted.Designer Masaba Gupta notes "Earth doesn't need us to survive but we surely do"."No action is any smaller, no job is going to be bigger than this. Do your own bit, a change starts when you start thinking, it starts from home. #EarthDay #GoBeyondPlastic," she tweeted.This year, Earth Day focuses on mobilising the world to end plastic pollution, including creating support for a global effort to eliminate single-use plastics along with regulation for disposal of plastics.Producer Ritesh Sidhwani feels "sustainability is key to survival and efforts are key to sustainability. Let our efforts be for ending the use of plastics, let's give it our best shot".Actress Richa Chadha is doing her bit by taking small steps towards organic fashion choices."I am trying to do all I can to support the planet because we are putting an unnatural amount of pressure on it. This extends to fashion as well. My choices are not perfect, but I am trying every day," Richa said.She feel everyone "should think about the wearability of clothes after a couple of years too, not just when they are in trend".Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh says "a healthy Earth means healthy all of us". "Let's (take a) pledge to protect our planet and make it more green and healthy and say no to plastic."While celebrities were talking about taking steps towards creating a better tomorrow, actress Juhi Chawla shared a "heartbreaking sight" from the present."Just travelled to Delhi and Ahmedabad... the streets are a mess. It is plastic, plastic, plastic everywhere ... and cows foraging for food nearby. Wake up! Do your little... little drops of water make the mighty ocean," she tweeted.