Earth Day 2022: Bhumi Pednekar Urges Everyone To Fight Against Climate Change, Says 'This Is Our Only Home'

Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating Earth Day in Manali where she is currently shooting for her upcoming project. The 32-year-old has shared her Earth Day message on Instagram Stories. Posing on the banks of river Beas, with the snow-covered mountains in the background, Bhumi was spotted in a long sweater and blue pair of pants along with black boots. Sharing the image, the actress added a message that read,

“Happy Earth Day.” She said, “There is no plan B. This is our only home. Let’s conserve, preserve and regenerate it.” The text was followed by a hashtag that read, “Climate Warrior.”

To mark the occasion, Bhumi also posted Instagram Reels, where she was seen celebrating nature in all its glory. The actress wore a white T-shirt that read, “climate warrior” and urged her followers to be more responsible toward the planet. The caption accompanying the Instagram Reel read, “My Planet. My Home. My Responsibility. This Earth Day, let’s preserve, conserve and regenerate our homes. We have to leave behind a planet that is abundant and sufficient for our future generations and all species.” The actress also mentioned that we should listen to science, and listen to the signs our planet has been giving us. Bhumi described climate change as the “largest looming threat to humanity” and something that will affect everyone irrespective of anything.

Speaking to Hindustan Times Bhumi said, “Humanity is all about protecting your loved one. But we aren’t really doing what we are supposed to do to protect our loved one.” Bhumi told the national daily that this issue gives her “sleepless nights,” and that is why she thinks it is very important for like-minded people that believe in the cause to constantly speak about it.

Bhumi is currently shooting for her next film The Lady Killer in Manali. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor and is directed by Ajay Bahl.

