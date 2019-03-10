East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'

Actress Priyanka Chopra seems to be amused with the memes and funny mashups of Jonas Brothers' comeback single "Sucker". On Saturday, she took to Twitter to share two different versions of the song, which netizens have created.In one spoof video, fans compared the "Sucker" song with the hit Hindi film "Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United". The title song of "Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United" can be heard playing in the background, while the other video is clubbed with the title track of the popular sitcom "F.R.I.E.N.D.S."Along with the videos, she wrote: "We go together better than birds of a feather. So cool to see the connections people are making with the 'Sucker' video. In so many ways... east meets west."The "Sucker" video was unveiled earlier this month. It features Priyanka along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Stars Kevin Jonas and his spouse Danielle and Joe Jonas and his fiancee and actress Sophie Turner also feature in the over three-minute video.