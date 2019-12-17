Easy to Blame the Woman in a Broken Marriage, Says Shweta Tiwari

Television star Shweta Tiwari recalls that when she chose to separate from husband Abhinav Kohli after accusing him of domestic violence, it was easy for many people to blame her for the situation, simply because she had gone through a similar bad marriage in 2007 with her first husband, Raja Chaudhary.

"It's easy for people to say, Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi'," said Shweta, in an interview to hindustantimes.com.

She added, "When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family."

While she was all praises for her daughter, who took care of Shweta ‘like a mother’, she expressed disappointment on how people did not spare her and passed nasty comments on her. “Some people said ‘disturbed family ke bachche bahut disturbed hote hai’. But that’s not true at all. Palak is a very poised and polished girl. She has been getting many acting offers but her focus is very clear. Right now, she is studying, working on her fitness, learning horse riding and kick-boxing,” Shweta says.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress says that she has learnt the lessons in her life and has sorted her prioroties when it comes to family. "If anyone tries to harm my family, they hold no importance in my life. I don’t give them attention. But whoever keeps my family happy, helps them grow, I will go that extra mile to do anything for them,” she said.

