Eat Your Way To Lustrous, Thick Hair With These Superfoods

Beautiful tresses are not merely the consequence of a great hair care regimen. Several studies suggest that you eat your way to thicker, healthier, and shinier hair. Of course, it’s vital to maintain your scalp health, but it’s also critical to watch what you eat. You might have dry, frizzy, smooth, or silky hair; all of these are indicators of your overall health. The cells that comprise each strand of hair require a steady supply of essential nutrients. Your body will not generate healthy hair if you are low in fundamental dietary building elements such as protein, minerals and vital fatty acids

So, if you want longer, fuller, shinier, and thicker hair, the following list of foods can assist.

Soy Beans

Soy foods like soybeans and tempeh are known to have many health benefits as they are a rich source of protein. These items provide minerals such as iron, omega-3, and vitamin B, which aid in hair regrowth.

Peanuts

Peanuts are a good source of biotin, which is believed to promote hair development and prevent hair loss. Peanuts are also quite filling, making them an excellent vegetarian or vegan substitute for meat.

Spinach

Spinach is high in magnesium, iron, and folate, one of the essential B vitamins. Vitamin C in these leafy greens aids in the protection and maintenance of hair follicle cell membranes.

Chia Seeds

Searching for an omega-3 source that is vegetarian or vegan? Chia seeds are high in them, as well as fibre and antioxidants. This nutritional powerhouse is a good source of protein that can help create gorgeous, lustrous hair.

Avocado

Avocado toast is a classic that will never go out of popularity for good reason! Avocados are high in healthy fats and contain Vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that stimulates hair development. Avocados contain biotin as well and are a common element in many DIY hair treatments.

